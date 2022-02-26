USS Essex Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 26, 2022) Aviation Boatswains Mate (Handling) Airman Brayden Clark, a native of Rockledge, Fla., assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), runs to remove chocks and chains from an MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), aboard the flight deck of Essex during flight operations, Feb. 26, 2022. Sailors and Marines of Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Richard E. Anglin)

