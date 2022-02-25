Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Côte d'Ivoire- U.S. Army Gen. Richard D. Clarke Visit [Image 4 of 4]

    Côte d'Ivoire- U.S. Army Gen. Richard D. Clarke Visit

    ABIDJAN, CôTE D'IVOIRE

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrea Salgado Rivera 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Milton J. Sands III, Commander U.S. Special Operations Command-Africa and Gen. Richard D. Clarke, Commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, observe a training scenario during a visit to Flintlock in Côte d'Ivoire Feb. 25, 2022.The group met with special operations leadership from countries participating in the exercise along with U.S. and partner-nation forces together. The exercise is designed to improve interoperability and capacity to support counter-terrorism effort in the region. (U.S. Army photo by SSG Andrea Salgado Rivera)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.26.2022 09:29
    Photo ID: 7068780
    VIRIN: 220225-A-HX098-0127
    Resolution: 5285x2959
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: ABIDJAN, CI
    This work, Côte d'Ivoire- U.S. Army Gen. Richard D. Clarke Visit [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Andrea Salgado Rivera, identified by DVIDS

    Africa
    FTX
    Special Operations
    flintlock
    FL22

