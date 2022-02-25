Côte d'Ivoire- U.S. Army Gen. Richard D. Clarke Visit

U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Milton J. Sands III, Commander U.S. Special Operations Command-Africa and Gen. Richard D. Clarke, Commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, observe a training scenario during a visit to Flintlock in Côte d'Ivoire Feb. 25, 2022.The group met with special operations leadership from countries participating in the exercise along with U.S. and partner-nation forces together. The exercise is designed to improve interoperability and capacity to support counter-terrorism effort in the region. (U.S. Army photo by SSG Andrea Salgado Rivera)

