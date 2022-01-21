Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moanalua Terrace Community Sign

    Moanalua Terrace Community Sign

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2022

    Photo by Seaman Chris Thomas 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Imagery of Moanaluana Terrace community sign for stock uses. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chris Thomas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2022
    Date Posted: 02.26.2022 03:31
    Photo ID: 7068550
    VIRIN: 220121-N-FD567-1003
    Resolution: 4075x2717
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moanalua Terrace Community Sign, by SN Chris Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RedHill
    SafeWaters

