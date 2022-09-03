Drinking Water Data Packages for 4 Housing Zones Submitted to Hawaii Department of Health

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – The Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST) submitted test results and other operational information for Zones A3, D2, F1, and F2 to the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) for final review March 8.



Iroquois Point (Zone A3) is composed of several public and private neighborhoods, and though not Navy property it is served by the Navy water system. Iroquois Point Elementary School and Iroquois Point Preschool are also located in Zone A3.



Zone D2 includes Hale Na Koa, Officer Field, and Onizuka Village neighborhoods. These communities provide housing for all branches of the military with predominantly Air Force and Army residents. Hickam Elementary School and Hickam Harbor Child Development Center are also located in Zone D2.



Moanalua Terrace (Zone F1) neighborhood provides housing to all branches of the military with predominantly Navy residents. The Navy Exchange Mall, Pearl Harbor Elementary School and Kamaaina Kids Moanalua Preschool are also located in Zone F1.



Zone F2 contains Catlin Park, Maloelap, Doris Miller, Halsey Terrace, and Radford Terrace neighborhoods. These communities provide housing to all branches of the military with predominantly Navy residents. Catlin School Age Care and Peltier Child Development Center are also located in Zone F2.



Post home and non-residential building flushing data results for Zones A3, D2, F1, and F2 will be posted on the IDWST Flushing and Sampling Data website within the next few days. This data includes lab results from the Navy and DOH.



Pending validation of these results, DOH’s final review should take approximately seven days. DOH uses multiple lines of evidence to evaluate sample data. These lines of evidence are used to confirm no contamination is entering the Navy water system and no contamination remains in the affected zone. Once DOH determines the Navy’s drinking water is safe to drink in each zone, it will amend the health advisory for these zones.



After DOH amends the advisory for these zones, the respective housing offices for these areas will email a letter to residents of Zones D2, F1, and F2, from the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) commanding officer stating their water is safe to drink. Once residents are notified, those who are occupying temporary alternate lodging are expected to re-occupy their residence within two days. Residents in Zone A3 should contact their property manager with questions.



To support residents and ensure any future water issues are immediately addressed, the Navy has established rapid response teams who are available to respond to calls 24 hours a day. The teams can be reached by calling the JBPHH Emergency Operations Center at any of the following phone numbers:



·(808) 449-1979

·(808) 448-3262

·(808) 448-2557

·(808) 448-2570

·(808) 448-2583



For more information, residents can refer to the Resident Resource Guide. Additional resources, Temporary Lodging Allowance (TLA) claim information, updates on water recovery efforts and news are available at: www.cpf.navy.mil/JBPHH-Water-Updates/.



Impacted residents can contact DOH at sdwb@doh.hawaii.gov or 808-586-4258.



The Army’s Task Force Ohana Family Assistance Center at the Aliamanu Military Reservation Community Center will provide support for Army residents returning home in any housing area. The services at the community center will include finance, Army Emergency Relief, Exceptional Family Member Program, and more. For any questions, contact the Task Force Ohana hotline at (808) 620-7938 or (808) 620-7951.



Resources specific to Department of the Air Force (DAF) personnel are available at https://websites.dso.mil/sites/water-concern/. DAF members needing assistance with TLA can make an appointment with the 15th Comptroller Squadron at https://tlaclaims.setmore.com.



The IDWST is composed of representatives from the Navy, Army, DOH, and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.



DOH’s Nov. 29, 2021, public health advisory for the Navy water system remains in effect for all zones except Zone A1 (Pearl City Peninsula), Zone A2 (Ford Island), Zone B1 (Halawa, McGrew), Zone D1 (Hale Moku, Hokulani), Zone D4 (Hawaii Air National Guard), Zone E1 (Makalapa), Zone G1 (Camp Smith), Zone H1 (Aliamanu Military Reservation), and Zone I1 (Red Hill Housing).

