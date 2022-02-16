USS PEARL HARBOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 16, 2022) Sailors stand in formation during a uniform inspection aboard Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 16, 2022. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sang Kim)

