PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 17, 2022) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Walter Pan, a native of Kansas City, Kansas, fires a Mark 38 25 mm machine gun from the deck of Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), during a crew served weapons gunshoot in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 17, 2022. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sang Kim)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2022 Date Posted: 02.26.2022 00:55 Photo ID: 7068490 VIRIN: 220217-N-HV010-1045 Resolution: 7609x5075 Size: 1.74 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS PEARL HARBOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Sang Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.