USS PEARL HARBOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS

PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII (Feb. 21, 2022) Operations Specialist 3rd Class Giselle Ruiz, a native of Fullerton, Calif., stands watch on the starboard bridge wing of Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), as the ship departs from Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Feb. 21, 2022. Sailors and Marines of Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are visiting Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, the namesake for USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), while operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sang Kim)

