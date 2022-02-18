USS PEARL HARBOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 18, 2022) Chief Boatswain’s Mate Kelly Pfaus, a native of San Francisco, salutes an Army UH-60 Blackhawk, attached to A CO 2-25th Aviation Regiment, as it takes off from the flight deck of Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 18, 2022. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sang Kim)

