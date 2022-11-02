Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Top Enlisted Leadership Changes Hands at WAMC

    Top Enlisted Leadership Changes Hands at WAMC

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Jerome Mapp 

    Womack Army Medical Center

    Command Sgt. Maj. Kasandra Boulier relieved Command Sgt. Maj. Jody Stanley as Womack Army Medical Center's senior enlisted advisor during a Feb. 11 Change-of-Responsibility Ceremony.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 18:21
    Photo ID: 7068208
    VIRIN: 220211-O-QR341-246
    Resolution: 6192x4867
    Size: 4.32 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Top Enlisted Leadership Changes Hands at WAMC, by Jerome Mapp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NCO
    CSM
    Fort Bragg
    CoR
    WAMC
    MEDDAC

