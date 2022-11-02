Top Enlisted Leadership Changes Hands at WAMC

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – Womack Army Medical Center (WAMC) bid farewell to one top enlisted Soldier and welcomed another February 11 during a change-of-responsibility ceremony at the NCO Academy.

Command Sgt. Maj. Jody Stanley, who relinquished senior enlisted responsibilities to Command Sgt. Maj. Kasandra Boulier, retired from the Army after more than 24 years of service.



Distinguished guests at the ceremony included Brig. Gen. Mary V. Krueger, Commanding General, Regional Health Command-Atlantic (RHC-Atlantic); and Command Sgt. Maj. Rebecca M. Booker, RHC-Atlantic. Prior to the ceremony, Krueger presented the Legion of Merit to Stanley.



The change of responsibility ceremony was highlighted by the traditional passing of the organization’s guidon—colors—between the outgoing and incoming command sergeant majors. Col. Christopher Jarvis, WAMC commander and the host for the ceremony, passed the command colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Boulier. The custodian of the colors during the ceremony was Master Sgt. Nelson Rodriquez, a senior enlisted Soldier at WAMC.



“I personally thank all of the Womack teammates—the civilians and Soldiers—for their dedication to the daily grind,” Stanley said. “I appreciate the support you gave me, and I know you will give that same support to Command Sgt. Maj. Boulier.”



Jarvis praised Stanley for her commitment to the Soldiers she led and remarked how Boulier’s more than 20 years of military service will benefit the team that is WAMC.



“The one thing I knew I could always count on Sgt. Maj. Stanley for was looking out for the welfare of the Soldiers,” Jarvis said. Turning to his newest enlisted advisor, he said, “I want to welcome Command Sgt. Maj. Boulier to the Womack Team, she’s coming here with a wealth of experience. Sgt. Maj. Boulier is going to be a valuable asset to this organization.”



Prior to arriving at WAMC, Boulier served as the command sergeant major for U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria (MEDDAC Bavaria) in Vilseck, Germany. Her distinguished career also includes service with the 82nd Airborne Division. She wears a combat patch denoting her combat tours in Iraq.



During her remarks at the ceremony, Boulier thanked her mother, son Isiah, and fiancé SGM Michael McBride for their love and support during multiple deployments and stateside military assignment. Boulier then signaled that she is ready to assume the mantle as WAMC’s senior enlisted advisor.



“I look forward to serving our Soldiers, our families, and the entire [WAMC] team,” Boulier said. “And with that I’m signing on.”

