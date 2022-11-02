Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Jersey Department of Transportation teach guests pedestrian safety [Image 2 of 5]

    New Jersey Department of Transportation teach guests pedestrian safety

    NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rion Ehrman 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge   

    New Jersey Department of Transportation teach Afghan children of Liberty Village proper pedestrian safety while at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Feb. 11, 2022. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 11,000 Afghan evacuees at Liberty Village, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force Photo by TSgt Rion Ehrman)

