220223-N-TE695-0001 NEWPORT, R.I. (Feb. 23, 2022) CNETC visits OTCN

Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), dines with Officer Candidate School (OCS) graduates at Officer Training Command, Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, Feb. 23. OTCN offers four officer training programs at Naval Station Newport, including Officer Candidate School, Officer Development School, the Limited Duty Officer and Chief Warrant Officer Academy, and the Naval Science Institute. OTCN morally, mentally and physically develops these future leaders of character and competence - imbuing them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to serve as professional naval officers worthy of special trust and confidence. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

