    902nd Soldiers complete Fort Bliss OAW support [Image 2 of 2]

    902nd Soldiers complete Fort Bliss OAW support

    UNITED STATES

    10.27.2021

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    Soldiers making up a forward contracting element from the 902nd Contracting Battalion provided contracting support and contract administration services for Operation Allies Welcome at Dona Ana Village outside Fort Bliss, Texas, from October to December. Dona Ana Village provided life support, medical services and other critical functions supporting up to 10,000 Afghan guests.

    902nd CBN Soldiers complete Fort Bliss OAW support

