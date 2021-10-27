Soldiers making up a forward contracting element from the 902nd Contracting Battalion provided contracting support and contract administration services for Operation Allies Welcome at Dona Ana Village outside Fort Bliss, Texas, from October to December. Dona Ana Village provided life support, medical services and other critical functions supporting up to 10,000 Afghan guests.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2021 Date Posted: 02.24.2022 16:55 Photo ID: 7066261 VIRIN: 211027-A-ZZ902-002 Resolution: 1440x946 Size: 472.24 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 902nd Soldiers complete Fort Bliss OAW support [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.