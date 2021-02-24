Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PMA-271 works quickly to purchase E-6B trainer aircraft

    PMA-271 works quickly to purchase E-6B trainer aircraft

    LAKE CHARLES, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division

    Members of Airborne Strategic Command, Control, and Communications Program Office (PMA-271) conduct a material inspection of a Royal Air Force E-3D, Feb. 24, 2021 in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The program purchased the E-3D and will modify it to be a pilot training aircraft for the E-6B Mercury. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2021
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 15:42
    Photo ID: 7066091
    VIRIN: 210224-N-EC031-001
    Resolution: 3649x2062
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: LAKE CHARLES, LA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PMA-271 works quickly to purchase E-6B trainer aircraft, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    PMA-271 works quickly to purchase E-6B trainer aircraft

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Royal Air Force
    NAVAIR
    E-3D
    E-6B Mercury
    PMA-271

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT