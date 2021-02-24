PMA-271 works quickly to purchase E-6B trainer aircraft

Members of Airborne Strategic Command, Control, and Communications Program Office (PMA-271) conduct a material inspection of a Royal Air Force E-3D, Feb. 24, 2021 in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The program purchased the E-3D and will modify it to be a pilot training aircraft for the E-6B Mercury. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

