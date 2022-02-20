Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd Airborne Division place their equipment inside a tent as they settle in to their new location [Image 4 of 4]

    82nd Airborne Division place their equipment inside a tent as they settle in to their new location

    POLAND

    02.20.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Gerald Holman 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division place their equipment inside a tent as they settle in to their new location in Southeastern Poland, Feb. 19, 2022.

    The deployment of the 82nd Airborne Division is evidence of the strong commitment to our NATO Allies and to a whole, free and peaceful Europe. We are ready and postured and well prepared to integrate with our host nations, Allies and partners to respond to aggression if needed. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Gerald Holman)

    #Europeansupport2022 #Strongertogether #USArmy #EUCOM #WeAreNATO

