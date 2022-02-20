U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division place their equipment inside a tent as they settle in to their new location in Southeastern Poland, Feb. 19, 2022.



The deployment of the 82nd Airborne Division is evidence of the strong commitment to our NATO Allies and to a whole, free and peaceful Europe. We are ready and postured and well prepared to integrate with our host nations, Allies and partners to respond to aggression if needed. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Gerald Holman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2022 Date Posted: 02.24.2022 13:34 Photo ID: 7065893 VIRIN: 220220-A-QF493-598 Resolution: 1600x1200 Size: 462.3 KB Location: PL Web Views: 10 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 82nd Airborne Division place their equipment inside a tent as they settle in to their new location [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Gerald Holman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.