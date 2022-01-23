Soldiers gathered at the auditorium for the Signal and Cyber Symposium at Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Ky Jan. 23, 2022. The symposium discussed prominent topics in the signal and cyber fields. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2022 13:59
|Photo ID:
|7065887
|VIRIN:
|220123-Z-DO489-002
|Resolution:
|640x480
|Size:
|110.13 KB
|Location:
|KY, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Kentucky Army National Guard hosts Signal/Cyber Symposium [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Kaitlin Baudendistel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kentucky Army National Guard hosts Signal and Cyber Symposium
LEAVE A COMMENT