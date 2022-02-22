220222-N-PS473-1008

MOBILE, Ala. (Feb 22, 2022) Sailors from the USS Constitution speak about oppertunities the Navy can offer with Future Sailors after a Delayed Entry Program Swear-in during Navy Week in Mobile, Alabama, Feb. 22. Navy Week is an annual series of events held throughout the year in various U.S. cities without a significant Navy presence to provide an opportunity for citizens to interact with Sailors and learn about the Navy and its capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric S. Garst)

