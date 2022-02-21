USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Routine Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 21, 2022) Corporal Cameron Gottschalk, left, from San Antonio, assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), demonstrates hand-to-hand combat techniques on Cpl. Chris Burns, from Charolette, N.C., also assigned to the 31st MEU, during a green belt test in the Marine Corp Martial Arts Program in the vehicle storage area of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

