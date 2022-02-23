US Forces, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Participate in Resilient Shield 2022

YOKOSUKA, JAPAN (Feb. 23, 2022) –Operations Specialist Second Class Jade Brunner identifies radar contacts in the combat information center (CIC) aboard Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) during the bi-lateral exercise Resilient Shield 2022. Resilient Shield is an annual computer-based Fleet Synthetic Training-Joint (FST-J) exercise focused on Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD), designed to test U.S. Naval tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) against potential regional threats while ensuring Japanese and U.S. forces are well-rehearsed in executing those TTPs in the 7th Fleet area of operations. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Ens. Emilio Mackie).

