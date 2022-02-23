Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Forces, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Participate in Resilient Shield 2022 [Image 2 of 2]

    US Forces, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Participate in Resilient Shield 2022

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Ensign Emilio Mackie 

    USS Barry (DDG 52)

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN (Feb. 23, 2022) –Operations Specialist Second Class Jade Brunner identifies radar contacts in the combat information center (CIC) aboard Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) during the bi-lateral exercise Resilient Shield 2022. Resilient Shield is an annual computer-based Fleet Synthetic Training-Joint (FST-J) exercise focused on Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD), designed to test U.S. Naval tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) against potential regional threats while ensuring Japanese and U.S. forces are well-rehearsed in executing those TTPs in the 7th Fleet area of operations. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Ens. Emilio Mackie).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Forces, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Participate in Resilient Shield 2022 [Image 2 of 2], by ENS Emilio Mackie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7th Fleet
    Watchstanding
    OS
    Resilient Shield

