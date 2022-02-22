Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Am Team BAMC [Image 1 of 2]

    I Am Team BAMC

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Capt. Arian Snyder, nurse case manager, coordinates care for service members assigned to the Soldier Recovery Unit at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Feb. 22, 2022. Snyder spearheaded the tasking for the MHS GENESIS Champion and Super User for the Soldier Recovery Unit and spent more than 400 hours fielding requests for information, coordinating teleconferences and developing instructions for MHSG. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

