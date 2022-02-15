Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Nelanie Marien Anderson poses for a portrait photo at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Camilo Fernan)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2022 12:03
|Photo ID:
|7063929
|VIRIN:
|220215-N-BM202-1005
|Resolution:
|5037x6296
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Recruit Training Command Staff in the Spotlight, by PO1 Camilo E Fernan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Recruit Training Command Staff in the Spotlight
LEAVE A COMMENT