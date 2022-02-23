Recruit Training Command Staff in the Spotlight

Meet AO2 Nelanie Marien Anderson! She is currently an #Instructor at the #Navy ‘s only #BootCamp .



At 15, Anderson came to the United States from Honduras to finish school and get an American college degree.



“I was raised to think about my options, and make educated decisions. … I wanted to get a track scholarship to do college, and I felt a degree from the states was more than likely going to count anywhere else.”



While in the states, and before joining the Navy, she began a non-profit community building organization. Her effort was toward Honduras, Nicaragua, and later, Haiti; building housing and community opportunities for the less fortunate. Helping others has been a lifelong passion.



“My parents are missionaries. I grew up in places like Honduras, and we were brought up building homes and hospitals for people who are in need.”



While working on her humanitarian projects, she wanted to have a reliable profession until the organization was ready to grow. She chose to join the Navy.



“I started [the organization] before I joined the Navy, but I needed a way to not worry about certain things … When I started it was just Honduras, now it’s Nicaragua. It’s helped me expand, it’s helped me be able to focus on that without having to worry about a job and money, or whatever the basics are.”



AO2 currently serves is as an instructor at #RecruitTrainingCommand ‘s Freedom Hall, facilitating recruit training at the large gym and track.



Anderson enjoys training new people, and noted that there is some challenge when teaching to many people with different backgrounds. She looks forward to finishing her master’s degree in architecture, and continuing to grow her charity after her military service.



“It’s my passion to help people. I think the happiest and most humble people on Earth are those without, and I’m fortunate to have grown up around them. I never want to forget that ‘giving, is the blessing,’ so I chose to serve others the best way I can.”



She currently has one community running in Belize, and wants to build more.



“The goal is Haiti, I’ve already started doing homes. You have a population that lives on the street, and the people that do have homes, those measure out to like, a one car garage in the states. It’s a family of five living in there. … The walls are cardboard, or plastic bags.”

Anderson also hopes to establish community systems, so that people can work toward improving their neighborhoods.



We wish her the best of luck for her humanitarian work! #Hooyah AO2 Anderson!

