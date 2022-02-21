USS Essex Underway Operations

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Feb. 21, 2022) Sailors assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) receive a tugboat line during a sea and anchor evolution aboard Essex, Feb. 21, 2022. Sailors and Marines of Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wesley Richardson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2022 Date Posted: 02.23.2022 02:54 Photo ID: 7063402 VIRIN: 220221-N-ZW128-1001