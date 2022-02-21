Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Essex Underway Operations

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Wesley Richardson 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Feb. 21, 2022) Sailors assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) receive a tugboat line during a sea and anchor evolution aboard Essex, Feb. 21, 2022. Sailors and Marines of Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wesley Richardson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 02:54
    Photo ID: 7063402
    VIRIN: 220221-N-ZW128-1001
    Resolution: 5082x2859
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Wesley Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Essex Underway Operations
    USS Essex Underway Operations
    USS Essex Underway Operations
    USS Essex Underway Operations
    USS Essex Underway Operations
    USS Essex Underway Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT