Rapid Response Team Conducts Field Team Home Visit

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Feb. 19, 2022) – Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Matias Jimenez, left, and Builder 3rd Class Sergio Vidrio, assigned to Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit (CBMU) 303, walk toward a Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) resident’s home to conduct a field team home visit. The U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mar’Queon A. D. Tramble)

