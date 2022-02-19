Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rapid Response Team Conducts Field Team Home Visit

    Rapid Response Team Conducts Field Team Home Visit

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class MarQueon Tramble 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Feb. 19, 2022) – Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Matias Jimenez, left, and Builder 3rd Class Sergio Vidrio, assigned to Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit (CBMU) 303, walk toward a Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) resident’s home to conduct a field team home visit. The U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mar’Queon A. D. Tramble)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022
    Location: HI, US
    NAVFAC prepares for Red Hill recovery

    RedHill
    Safewaters

