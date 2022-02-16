Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) joined eleven other Navy commands at the U.S. Navy Information Warfare (IW) pavilion to provide a glimpse into the IW community’s mission to advance, align, deliver, support and sustain capabilities that enable the future fleet during WEST 2022 at the San Diego Convention Center, Feb. 16-18.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2022 20:21
|Photo ID:
|7063244
|VIRIN:
|220216-N-GC965-0099
|Resolution:
|2100x1397
|Size:
|965.03 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVWAR Highlights the Need for Information at Speed and Scale at WEST 2022 [Image 2 of 2], by Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVWAR Highlights the Need for Information at Speed and Scale at WEST 2022
LEAVE A COMMENT