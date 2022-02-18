Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division Deck Landing Qualification [Image 15 of 15]

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division Deck Landing Qualification

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Photo by Spc. Darbi Colson 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Jacob Hanson, a CH-47 helicopter repairer with Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, prepares to board a Boeing CH-47F on Oahu, Hawaii, Feb. 18, 2022. The crew was taking part in deck landing qualification training alongside the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Portland (LPD 27) to maintain proficiency in supporting maritime missions in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Darbi Colson/28th Public Affairs Detachment.)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 19:52
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    TAGS

    CH-47
    25th ID
    U.S. Navy
    USARMY
    Deck Landing Qualification
    GoArmy
    USS Portland
    TropicLightning
    Freeandopenpacific
    25th CAV

