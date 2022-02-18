25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division Deck Landing Qualification

U.S. Army Sgt. Jacob Hanson, a CH-47 helicopter repairer with Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, prepares to board a Boeing CH-47F on Oahu, Hawaii, Feb. 18, 2022. The crew was taking part in deck landing qualification training alongside the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Portland (LPD 27) to maintain proficiency in supporting maritime missions in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Darbi Colson/28th Public Affairs Detachment.)

