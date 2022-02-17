Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One Exothermic Cutting

    Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One Exothermic Cutting

    APRA HARBOR, GUAM

    02.17.2022

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group ONE

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (Feb. 17, 2022) A Navy Diver assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 1 uses a Kerrie Cable exothermic cutting tool to remove the stern gunwale of a submerged 250-ton ship that is blocking part of Apra Harbor, Guam, Feb. 17. MDSU-1 Navy Divers forward deploy to support U.S. 7th Fleet requirements and provide operational commander with expeditionary port damage repair and opening capabilities necessary to respond to a contingency or crisis. MDSU-1 is a critical part of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU), which clears explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas, secures the undersea domain for freedom of maneuver, builds and fosters relationships with capable and trusted partners, and protects the homeland. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo) 220217-N-N2422-0001

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 18:51
    Photo ID: 7063097
    VIRIN: 220217-N-N2422-0001
    Resolution: 2000x1500
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: APRA HARBOR, GU 
    Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One Exothermic Cutting
    Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One Exothermic Cutting

    #NECC
    Expeditionary
    #NavyEOD
    #Navydiver

