Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One Exothermic Cutting

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Feb. 17, 2022) A Navy Diver assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 1 uses a Kerrie Cable exothermic cutting tool to remove the stern gunwale of a submerged 250-ton ship that is blocking part of Apra Harbor, Guam, Feb. 17. MDSU-1 Navy Divers forward deploy to support U.S. 7th Fleet requirements and provide operational commander with expeditionary port damage repair and opening capabilities necessary to respond to a contingency or crisis. MDSU-1 is a critical part of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU), which clears explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas, secures the undersea domain for freedom of maneuver, builds and fosters relationships with capable and trusted partners, and protects the homeland. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo) 220217-N-N2422-0001

