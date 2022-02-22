Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen seek recruits at career fair [Image 6 of 7]

    Airmen seek recruits at career fair

    SAINT JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Photo by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, attend a career fair called My Success Event in St. Joseph, Missouri, Feb. 22, 2022. Various employers from the local community had the opportunity to meet with high school students from the region. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 16:04
    Photo ID: 7062892
    VIRIN: 220222-Z-UP142-0013
    Resolution: 4801x3201
    Size: 949.62 KB
    Location: SAINT JOSEPH, MO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen seek recruits at career fair, by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    career fair

