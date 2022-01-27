Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cattle drive [Image 6 of 6]

    Cattle drive

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2022

    Photo by Airman Juliana Londono 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Ed Broskey, 9th Civil Engineering Squadron (CES) biological science technician, herds cattle Jan. 27, 2022, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Broskey has the responsibility of maintaining fences, roads, watering systems and property on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Londono)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 15:54
    Photo ID: 7062876
    VIRIN: 220127-F-QO967-1522
    Resolution: 8055x4400
    Size: 3.58 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cattle drive [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cattle Drive
    Cattle Drive
    Cattle drive
    Cattle drive
    Cattle Drive
    Cattle drive

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #cows #9CES #reccetown

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT