Ed Broskey, 9th Civil Engineering Squadron (CES) biological science technician, herds cattle Jan. 27, 2022, at Beale Air Force Base, California. Broskey has the responsibility of maintaining fences, roads, watering systems and property on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Londono)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2022 15:54
|Photo ID:
|7062876
|VIRIN:
|220127-F-QO967-1522
|Resolution:
|8055x4400
|Size:
|3.58 MB
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cattle drive [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
