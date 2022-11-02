Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BAMC Soldiers honored at San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

    BAMC Soldiers honored at San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Spc. Tri Mai, Cpl. Naomi Plummer and Spc. Niante Ricks pose for a photo at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, Feb. 11, 2022. Four Soldiers from Brooke Army Medical Center were given the VIP treatment during Military Appreciation Night. Not pictured is Spc. Brian Clemens. (courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 15:35
    Photo ID: 7062847
    VIRIN: 220211-A-A4714-0211
    Resolution: 1025x769
    Size: 931.65 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BAMC Soldiers honored at San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    BAMC Soldiers honored at San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA Military Appreciation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT