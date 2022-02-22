BAMC Soldiers honored at San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

Courtesy Photo | Spc. Tri Mai, Cpl. Naomi Plummer and Spc. Niante Ricks pose for a photo at the San...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Spc. Tri Mai, Cpl. Naomi Plummer and Spc. Niante Ricks pose for a photo at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, Feb. 11, 2022. Four Soldiers from Brooke Army Medical Center were given the VIP treatment during Military Appreciation Night. Not pictured is Spc. Brian Clemens. (courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (Feb. 22, 2022) -- Four Soldiers from Brooke Army Medical Center were honored Feb. 11 during Military Appreciation Night at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.



Army Spcs. Brian Clemens, Niante Ricks and Tri Mai and Cpl. Naomi Plummer received the VIP treatment during the annual event that honors military members for their service.



“They gave us box seats and provided refreshments,” Plummer said. “The volunteers made the experience amazing. They went out of their way to make sure we had a good time.”



The event included a Marine Color Guard on horseback, the Air Force band and military members from each service branch.



“When they recognized us, the band played all the service medleys, including the Space Force,” Plummer said. “We stayed in the box, but they put us on the big screen while they played each song. They also recognized the members who served, and the members who are serving in the crowd. It was a wonderful experience and an honor to be there.”



“It was an amazing opportunity and felt good to be recognized by so many,” Ricks agreed. “If I had the chance to attend again, I would put my name in each time to be a part of something so special.”