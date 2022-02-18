Royal Canadian Navy members from HMCS Yellowknife conduct Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat (RHIB) training with U.S. Coast Guard members in the waters off Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, on Feb. 18, 2022. The exercise was conducted to prepare Royal Canadian Navy members for upcoming deployments to support United States counter-narcotics operations. (Royal Canadian Navy photo by Capt. Jamie Blois, CAF Public Affairs Officer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2022 Date Posted: 02.22.2022 13:20 Photo ID: 7062527 VIRIN: 220218-G-SG988-0915 Resolution: 7672x5114 Size: 6.68 MB Location: VICTORIA, BC, CA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard, Navy host exercise with Royal Canadian Navy [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.