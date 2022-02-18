Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, Navy host exercise with Royal Canadian Navy [Image 5 of 6]

    Coast Guard, Navy host exercise with Royal Canadian Navy

    VICTORIA, BC, CANADA

    02.18.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Royal Canadian Navy members from HMCS Yellowknife conduct Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat (RHIB) training with U.S. Coast Guard members in the waters off Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, on Feb. 18, 2022. The exercise was conducted to prepare Royal Canadian Navy members for upcoming deployments to support United States counter-narcotics operations. (Royal Canadian Navy photo by Capt. Jamie Blois, CAF Public Affairs Officer)

