Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Members form the 382nd Military Police Battalion test on the Combat Lifesaving skills [Image 7 of 9]

    Members form the 382nd Military Police Battalion test on the Combat Lifesaving skills

    DEVENS, MA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Jazika Levario 

    Fort Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    The final step of the Combat Lifesaving Course is a hands on evaluation. Students will demonstrate what they just learned on a mannequin that is remote controlled by instructors. The instructors can make the mannequins move and bleed.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 13:18
    Photo ID: 7062514
    VIRIN: 220211-A-FY346-007
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 20.76 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Members form the 382nd Military Police Battalion test on the Combat Lifesaving skills [Image 9 of 9], by Jazika Levario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Members form the 382nd Military Police Battalion testing on the Combat Lifesaving skills
    Combat Lifesaving
    Combat Lifesaving Course
    Members form the 382nd Military Police Battalion testing on the Combat Lifesaving skills they just learned.
    Members form the 382nd Military Police Battalion testing on the Combat Lifesaving skills they just learned.
    Members form the 382nd Military Police Battalion testing on the Combat Lifesaving skills
    Members form the 382nd Military Police Battalion test on the Combat Lifesaving skills
    Preparing for Transport
    Preparing for Transport

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    U.S. Army
    Army
    Fort Devens
    armystrong

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT