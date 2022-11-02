The final step of the Combat Lifesaving Course is a hands on evaluation. Students will demonstrate what they just learned on a mannequin that is remote controlled by instructors. The instructors can make the mannequins move and bleed.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2022 13:18
|Photo ID:
|7062514
|VIRIN:
|220211-A-FY346-007
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|20.76 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Members form the 382nd Military Police Battalion test on the Combat Lifesaving skills [Image 9 of 9], by Jazika Levario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT