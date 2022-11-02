Members form the 382nd Military Police Battalion test on the Combat Lifesaving skills

The final step of the Combat Lifesaving Course is a hands on evaluation. Students will demonstrate what they just learned on a mannequin that is remote controlled by instructors. The instructors can make the mannequins move and bleed.

