U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 309th Fighter Squadron attend a performance hydration course as part of the Airman 4 Life Program Jan. 31, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Every Monday each Aircraft Maintenance Unit at Luke AFB sends a group of Airmen to participate in the program. A4L was designed to teach Airmen basic life skills and provide resources to help balance aircraft maintenance with personal/professional development during the duty day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Phyllis Jimenez)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2022 11:29
|Photo ID:
|7062382
|VIRIN:
|220131-F-MG914-0013
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|30.7 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Luke adopts Airman 4 Life [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Phyllis Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT