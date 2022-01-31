Luke adopts Airman 4 Life

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 309th Fighter Squadron attend a performance hydration course as part of the Airman 4 Life Program Jan. 31, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Every Monday each Aircraft Maintenance Unit at Luke AFB sends a group of Airmen to participate in the program. A4L was designed to teach Airmen basic life skills and provide resources to help balance aircraft maintenance with personal/professional development during the duty day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Phyllis Jimenez)

