Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Phyllis Jimenez 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 309th Fighter Squadron attend a performance hydration course as part of the Airman 4 Life Program Jan. 31, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Every Monday each Aircraft Maintenance Unit at Luke AFB sends a group of Airmen to participate in the program. A4L was designed to teach Airmen basic life skills and provide resources to help balance aircraft maintenance with personal/professional development during the duty day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Phyllis Jimenez)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 11:29
    Photo ID: 7062382
    VIRIN: 220131-F-MG914-0013
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 30.7 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Luke adopts Airman 4 Life [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Phyllis Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

