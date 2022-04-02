Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19th CES keeps LRAFB operational during winter storm [Image 5 of 5]

    19th CES keeps LRAFB operational during winter storm

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Senior Airman Laura O'Connor, 19th Civil Engineer Squadron, clears the flightline of ice and snow following a winter storm at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Feb. 4, 2022. Civil engineers from the 19th CES worked day and night to keep LRAFB operational during Winter Storm Landon. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Daniel Hendrix)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 10:55
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
