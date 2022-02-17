Col. Joseph M. Ewers, commander of 2nd Cavalry Regiment, gives a speech at the change of command ceremony for Fox Troop, 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment at Vilseck, Germany, Feb. 17, 2022. Cpt. Melissa Vargas relinquishes command to Cpt. Thomas Penland. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Parr

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2022 Date Posted: 02.22.2022 10:12 Photo ID: 7062158 VIRIN: 220217-A-RG158-0086 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 1.77 MB Location: VILSECK, BY, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fox Troop 2-2CR Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.