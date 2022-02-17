Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fox Troop 2-2CR Change of Command [Image 4 of 4]

    Fox Troop 2-2CR Change of Command

    VILSECK, BY, GERMANY

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Spc. Ryan Parr 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Col. Joseph M. Ewers, commander of 2nd Cavalry Regiment, gives a speech at the change of command ceremony for Fox Troop, 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment at Vilseck, Germany, Feb. 17, 2022. Cpt. Melissa Vargas relinquishes command to Cpt. Thomas Penland. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Parr

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 10:12
    Photo ID: 7062158
    VIRIN: 220217-A-RG158-0086
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: VILSECK, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fox Troop 2-2CR Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fox Troop 2-2CR Change of Command
    Fox Troop 2-2CR Change of Command
    Fox Troop 2-2CR Change of Command
    Fox Troop 2-2CR Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army
    USAREUR
    2nd Cavalry Regiment
    StrongEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT