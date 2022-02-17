Col. Joseph M. Ewers, commander of 2nd Cavalry Regiment, gives a speech at the change of command ceremony for Fox Troop, 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment at Vilseck, Germany, Feb. 17, 2022. Cpt. Melissa Vargas relinquishes command to Cpt. Thomas Penland. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Parr
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2022 10:12
|Photo ID:
|7062158
|VIRIN:
|220217-A-RG158-0086
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|VILSECK, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fox Troop 2-2CR Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
