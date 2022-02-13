Military Sealift Command Conducts Scheduled Maintenance in Thailand

SRIRACHA, THAILAND (Feb. 13, 2022) – Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) conducts scheduled maintenance at Sriracha Harbour Multi-Purpose Terminal, Sriracha, Thailand, on Feb. 13. Part of the U.S. Navy’s Combat Logistics Force, Rappahannock provides fuel, cargo and supplies to U.S., partners’ and allies’ ships at sea. (Photo by Tyler LeCocq)

