    Military Sealift Command Conducts Scheduled Maintenance in Thailand

    Military Sealift Command Conducts Scheduled Maintenance in Thailand

    THAILAND

    02.13.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Military Sealift Command Far East

    SRIRACHA, THAILAND (Feb. 13, 2022) – Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) conducts scheduled maintenance at Sriracha Harbour Multi-Purpose Terminal, Sriracha, Thailand, on Feb. 13. Part of the U.S. Navy’s Combat Logistics Force, Rappahannock provides fuel, cargo and supplies to U.S., partners’ and allies’ ships at sea. (Photo by Tyler LeCocq)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 05:19
    Photo ID: 7061998
    VIRIN: 220213-N-N1109-001
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: TH
    This work, Military Sealift Command Conducts Scheduled Maintenance in Thailand [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Thailand
    Military Sealift Command
    Maintenance
    Rappahannock

