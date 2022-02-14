Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMX/CE 2022 Helicopter Insertion and Extraction Training [Image 3 of 4]

    IMX/CE 2022 Helicopter Insertion and Extraction Training

    ARABIAN GULF

    02.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Helen Brown 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220215-N-CR519-1949 ARABIAN GULF (Feb. 15, 2022) Divers with international forces pause beside a rigid hull inflatable boat while participating in helicopter insertion and extraction training in the Arabian Gulf Feb 15, during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express (IMX/CE) 2022. IMX/Cutlass Express 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Helen Brown)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.22.2022 02:39
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IMX/CE 2022 Helicopter Insertion and Extraction Training [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Helen Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5TH FLEET
    NAVCENT
    IMX22
    IM/CE 2022

