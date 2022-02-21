Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dewey Weapons Qualification [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Dewey Weapons Qualification

    EAST CHINA SEA

    02.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Lewis 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 21, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Jeremy Gillentine, right, from Abilene, Texas, acts as the crew-serve weapons instructor for Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Ken Arnett, from Jacksonville, Florida, while he fires the 7.62 mm machine gun during a weapons qualification aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105). Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

    machine gun
    50 cal
    crew served weapons
    gun qualification
    CSW

