USS Dewey Weapons Qualification

EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 21, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Jeremy Gillentine, right, from Abilene, Texas, acts as the crew-serve weapons instructor for Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Ken Arnett, from Jacksonville, Florida, while he fires the 7.62 mm machine gun during a weapons qualification aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105). Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2022 17:02
|Photo ID:
|7061726
|VIRIN:
|220221-N-TR141-0390
|Resolution:
|5516x3677
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|ABILENE, TX, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
