USS Dewey Weapons Qualification

EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 21, 2022) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Jeremy Gillentine, right, from Abilene, Texas, acts as the crew-serve weapons instructor for Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Ken Arnett, from Jacksonville, Florida, while he fires the 7.62 mm machine gun during a weapons qualification aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105). Dewey is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin A. Lewis)

