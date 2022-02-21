Photo of Air Station Savannah Maintainers

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Bryce Kitchen (left), an aviation maintenance technician, and Airman Michael Rustine, both assigned to the aviation engineering department at Coast Guard Air Station Savannah, Georgia, conduct an inspection on an MH-65 dolphin helicopter, Feb. 21, 2022. Air Station Savannah's area of responsibility cover approximately 450 miles of shoreline from the northern border of South Carolina to Melbourne, Florida. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Barry Bena)

