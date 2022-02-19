Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS New Orleans Triad Serving Dinner [Image 5 of 5]

    USS New Orleans Triad Serving Dinner

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Desmond Parks 

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

    220219-N-XB010-1009 SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 19, 2022) The USS New Orleans (LPD 18) triad, Capt. Douglas Graber, commanding officer, center, Cmdr. Kenneth Zilka, executive officer, left, and Command Master Chief Edward Bazile, serve Sailors dinner. New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Desmond Parks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2022
    Date Posted: 02.21.2022 01:25
    Photo ID: 7061267
    VIRIN: 220219-N-XB010-1009
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 806.41 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New Orleans Triad Serving Dinner [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Desmond Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    us 7th fleet
    certifications"
    ctf 76
    uss new orleans
    "lpd 18
    2021

