Troopers with the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade wash their vehicles in preparation for a training exercise for Atlantic Resolve on Feb. 20, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jason Greaves /Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2022 16:07
|Photo ID:
|7061073
|VIRIN:
|220220-A-DG300-0006
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.07 MB
|Location:
|ILLESHEIM, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1ACB Wash Rack [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Jason Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
