USS America Conducts Damage Control Drill

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 18, 2022) Fireman Jorge Benitezgiral, from Fredericksburg, Texas, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), refills self-contained breathing apparatus bottles in the ship’s hangar bay after a damage control drill. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theodore C. Lee)

