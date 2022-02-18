104th Fighter Wing takes Springfield Thunderbirds jerseys for a flight

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Lindsey Watson 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Pilots from the 104th Fighter Wing flew four jerseys from the American Hockey League Springfield Thunderbirds here at Barnes Air National Guard base, Massachusetts, Feb. 18, 2022. Maj. Stephen 'Steagle' Mindek takes a Springfield Tnuderbirds hockey jersey for a flight in one of the 104FWs F-15Cs. (U.S Air National Guard Photos by Master Sgt. Lindsey S. Watson)

