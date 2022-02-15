Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IC1 Tyler Harris End of Tour Award

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Ensign Charles E. Spirtos 

    Naval Submarine School

    Senior Chief Fire Control Technician Shane Adkins, Department Master Chief for the Naval Submarine School's Fleet Training Department, presents Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Tyler Harris with an end of tour award at a ceremony onboard Naval Submarine Base New London on February 15, 2022. During his time at Naval Submarine School, Harris served as the Naval Military Training Instructor Leading Petty Officer, Tactical Computer & Network Operator LPO, and Recreation Committee President. During his time at SUBSCOL, IC1 Harris qualified 20 new NMTI instructor staff, consolidated TCNO curriculum to increase throughput by 50%, and oversaw the raising of over $25,000 for recreational and morale purposes. (U.S. Navy photo by ENS Charles E. Spirtos)

    This work, IC1 Tyler Harris End of Tour Award [Image 3 of 3], by ENS Charles E. Spirtos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Award

