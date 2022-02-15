IC1 Tyler Harris End of Tour Award

Senior Chief Fire Control Technician Shane Adkins, Department Master Chief for the Naval Submarine School's Fleet Training Department, presents Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Tyler Harris with an end of tour award at a ceremony onboard Naval Submarine Base New London on February 15, 2022. During his time at Naval Submarine School, Harris served as the Naval Military Training Instructor Leading Petty Officer, Tactical Computer & Network Operator LPO, and Recreation Committee President. During his time at SUBSCOL, IC1 Harris qualified 20 new NMTI instructor staff, consolidated TCNO curriculum to increase throughput by 50%, and oversaw the raising of over $25,000 for recreational and morale purposes. (U.S. Navy photo by ENS Charles E. Spirtos)

