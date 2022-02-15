JBPHH Residents Receive Support at Family Assistance Center

ALIAMANU MILITARY RESERVATION, Hawaii (Feb. 15, 2022) U.S. Army Cpl. Peter Maina, from the 175th Financial Support Center, assists a resident with financial voucher forms as part of Task Force Ohana’s operations in support of the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam’s (JBPHH) water restoration efforts. U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mar’Queon A. D. Tramble)

