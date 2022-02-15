Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBPHH Residents Receive Support at Family Assistance Center [Image 7 of 7]

    JBPHH Residents Receive Support at Family Assistance Center

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mar'Queon Tramble 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    ALIAMANU MILITARY RESERVATION, Hawaii (Feb. 15, 2022) U.S. Army Cpl. Peter Maina, from the 175th Financial Support Center, assists a resident with financial voucher forms as part of Task Force Ohana’s operations in support of the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam’s (JBPHH) water restoration efforts. U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater.
    (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mar’Queon A. D. Tramble)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 17:26
    Photo ID: 7056660
    VIRIN: 220215-N-TO792-1038
    Resolution: 5004x3336
    Size: 12 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBPHH Residents Receive Support at Family Assistance Center [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Mar'Queon Tramble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JBPHH Residents Receive Support at Family Assistance Center
    JBPHH Residents Receive Support at Family Assistance Center
    JBPHH Residents Receive Support at Family Assistance Center
    JBPHH Residents Receive Support at Family Assistance Center
    JBPHH Residents Receive Support at Family Assistance Center
    JBPHH Residents Receive Support at Family Assistance Center
    JBPHH Residents Receive Support at Family Assistance Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RedHill
    SafeWaters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT