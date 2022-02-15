The 920th Rescue Wing conducted a medical airlift in support of a critically injured person aboard a cruise ship 600 nautical miles off the coast of Florida Feb. 15, 2022. The mission, carried out by two HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters, two-C-130J Combat King II aircraft and pararescuemen required three air-to-air refuelings to reach the ship’s remote location. The rescue mission covered just under 1,100 miles round trip over open ocean and was completed in eight hours. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2022 Date Posted: 02.17.2022 15:48 Photo ID: 7056540 VIRIN: 220215-F-CS001-0002 Resolution: 1536x2048 Size: 1.05 MB Location: FL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Photo: AFR capabilities enable immediate ocean rescue [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.