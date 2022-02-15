Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo: AFR capabilities enable immediate ocean rescue [Image 2 of 5]

    Photo: AFR capabilities enable immediate ocean rescue

    FL, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    The 920th Rescue Wing conducted a medical airlift in support of a critically injured person aboard a cruise ship 600 nautical miles off the coast of Florida Feb. 15, 2022. The mission, carried out by two HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters, two-C-130J Combat King II aircraft and pararescuemen required three air-to-air refuelings to reach the ship’s remote location. The rescue mission covered just under 1,100 miles round trip over open ocean and was completed in eight hours. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 15:48
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo: AFR capabilities enable immediate ocean rescue [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFR capabilities enable immediate ocean rescue

