Brooke Army Medical Center department head honored with 40 Under 40 Award

Dr. Alison Wiesenthal is the chair of Brooke Army Medical Center’s Department of Rehabilitation Medicine. Wiesenthal has been chosen as one of the San Antonio Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 honorees. The 40 Under 40 Awards are presented to professionals under 40 years old who have demonstrated excellence in business, leadership and community involvement. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards)

