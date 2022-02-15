A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion transports a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle during Jungle Warfare Exercise 22 in the Central Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 15, 2022. JWX 22 is large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. 1/3 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Abrey Liggins)

