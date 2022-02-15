Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1/3 JWX [Image 26 of 26]

    1/3 JWX

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Abrey Liggins 

    3rd Marine Division     

    A U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion transports a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle during Jungle Warfare Exercise 22 in the Central Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 15, 2022. JWX 22 is large-scale field training exercise focused on leveraging the integrated capabilities of joint and allied partners to strengthen all-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. 1/3 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Abrey Liggins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.17.2022 04:19
    Photo ID: 7055677
    VIRIN: 220215-M-OX257-1737
    Resolution: 2048x1152
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1/3 JWX [Image 26 of 26], by Sgt Abrey Liggins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1/3 JWX
    1/3 JWX
    1/3 JWX
    1/3 JWX
    1/3 JWX
    1/3 JWX
    1/3 JWX
    1/3 JWX
    1/3 JWX
    1/3 JWX
    1/3 JWX
    1/3 JWX
    1/3 JWX
    1/3 JWX
    1/3 JWX
    1/3 JWX
    1/3 JWX
    1/3 JWX
    1/3 JWX
    1/3 JWX
    1/3 JWX
    1/3 JWX
    1/3 JWX
    1/3 JWX
    1/3 JWX
    1/3 JWX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    maritime
    1/3
    Training
    UDP
    integrated capabilities
    JWX 22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT