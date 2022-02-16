Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs mariner near Mobile Bay, Ala. [Image 1 of 3]

    Coast Guard medevacs mariner near Mobile Bay, Ala.

    AL, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans medevaced a mariner from a sailing vessel near Mobile Bay, Alabama, Feb. 16, 2022. The mariner was beset by harsh weather conditions and was transferred to Jack Edwards Airport, Alabama, in reportedly stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station New Orleans)

    Medevac
    Air Station New Orleans
    D8
    Mobile Bay
    Sailing Vessel

